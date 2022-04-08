Tourist Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $41.00 (TOTO)

Tourist Token (TOTO) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Tourist Token has a market cap of $46,093.18 and $41.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tourist Token has traded 73.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00046005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.53 or 0.07573659 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,345.65 or 0.99831525 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

