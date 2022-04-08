Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $157.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.25.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $152.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average of $175.52. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 108,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

