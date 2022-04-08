TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.86

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.86 and traded as high as C$4.93. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 64,784 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$375.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$371.15 million and a PE ratio of 7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

TransGlobe Energy ( TSE:TGL Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$117.79 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.