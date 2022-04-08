Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRATF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Traton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

TRATF stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

