Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRV. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.46.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies stock opened at $182.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.68 and a 200-day moving average of $163.93.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.