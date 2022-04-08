Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) to post sales of $53.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.30 million to $55.13 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $47.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $213.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.58 million to $229.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $278.83 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $345.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,569 shares of company stock valued at $915,264. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

TVTX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. 851,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,153. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.