Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at $35,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 40.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares in the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRNT opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $77.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Ceragon Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

