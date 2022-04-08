Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $302.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $312.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

