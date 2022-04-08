Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

TRVN opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.27. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Trevena by 454.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Trevena during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Trevena during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Trevena by 74.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

