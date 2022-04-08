TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRUE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TRUE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 573,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,267. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $366.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 180,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

