TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Trading Up 0.6%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.57 and last traded at $30.51. 6,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 6,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 770,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,000. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned approximately 46.69% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

