Truist Financial Comments on APA Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for APA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.