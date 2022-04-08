Truist Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

INSE stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

