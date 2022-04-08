Truist Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

APA stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $43.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in APA by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 88,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of APA by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

