TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.65.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.