Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Raised to GBX 87

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TLW. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 73.25 ($0.96).

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 58.80 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.50. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a market capitalization of £844.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

In other news, insider Martin F. Greenslade bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($40,918.03).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

