Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) PT Raised to GBX 87

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOYGet Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Peel Hunt raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Tullow Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.