Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) PT Raised to GBX 87

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Peel Hunt raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

