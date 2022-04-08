TuSimple (TSP) vs. Its Peers Critical Comparison

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare TuSimple to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TuSimple and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -11,702.17% -85.13% -59.23% TuSimple Competitors -355.63% -86.80% -7.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million -$732.67 million -1.37 TuSimple Competitors $1.71 billion -$31.43 million 46.83

TuSimple’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TuSimple and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86 TuSimple Competitors 394 2024 2986 62 2.50

TuSimple presently has a consensus target price of $48.91, suggesting a potential upside of 338.30%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 27.77%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

TuSimple peers beat TuSimple on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

