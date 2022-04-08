U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLCA. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $18.73 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 109.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,012 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth $792,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 35.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 138,561 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 64.5% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

