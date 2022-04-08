UBS Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €87.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($105.49) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €88.81 ($97.60).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €46.13 ($50.69) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.39. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($54.79).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

