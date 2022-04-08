UBS Group Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $300.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities lowered Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $336.96.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $222.95 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $606.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.60 and its 200 day moving average is $292.69.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,299 shares of company stock worth $1,624,671. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 16.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $4,469,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 22.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

