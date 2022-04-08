UBS Group Trims Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Target Price to €130.00

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from €135.00 ($148.35) to €130.00 ($142.86) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SYIEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Symrise from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Symrise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.67.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

