Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.98.

RARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ RARE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.21. 9,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,462. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $61.21 and a one year high of $119.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,749. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

