UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company cut UMB Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of UMBF opened at $94.13 on Tuesday. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $94,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

