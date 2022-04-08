Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 113.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.73.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,530,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,737. The company has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

