United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.20 billion-$28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion.

Shares of UNFI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,000. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CL King started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 93,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.