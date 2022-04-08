UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $610.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $507.96.

UNH opened at $536.95 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $363.11 and a 1-year high of $538.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 223,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $113,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $483,000. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

