Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $26.05. 4,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 12,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($32.75) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company. The company owns and operates a broad of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Universal Music Group N.V. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Hilversum, the Netherlands.

