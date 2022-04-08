Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Gap Up to $26.65

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.65, but opened at $27.35. Univest Financial shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 2,093 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $755.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,282 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,303,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 508,810 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

