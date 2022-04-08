UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

UpHealth stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,781. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

