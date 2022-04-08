UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.
UpHealth stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,781. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.
UpHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UpHealth (UPH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.