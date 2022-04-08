Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $28.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPLD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

