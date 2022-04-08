Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $28.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.88.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPLD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $53.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upland Software (UPLD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.