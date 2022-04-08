Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

