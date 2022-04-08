UREEQA (URQA) 1-Day Volume Hits $65,264.00

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $65,264.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0658 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00045924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.16 or 0.07542047 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,271.87 or 0.99937492 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

