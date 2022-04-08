UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on URGN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $174.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%. Research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,425 shares of company stock worth $79,078 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter.

About UroGen Pharma (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.