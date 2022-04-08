V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $58.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.95.

Shares of VFC opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,383,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 4,144.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in V.F. by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

