Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VLO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.15.

NYSE:VLO opened at $103.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

