Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,312 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.87. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 120.59%.

