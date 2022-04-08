Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,613 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,657,000 after buying an additional 1,510,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,735 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,545 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 765,917 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,498,000 after purchasing an additional 763,257 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.61 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

