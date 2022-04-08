Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,710 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 449,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 87.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 72,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

AKR stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.93%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

