Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 3,192 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SKT opened at $16.87 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 241.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,043.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

