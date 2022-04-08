Van ECK Associates Corp Has $102,000 Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $5,462,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $4,212,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at about $2,491,000. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 497,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.59%.

