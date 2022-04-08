Van ECK Associates Corp Has $166,000 Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 11.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.15. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $95.16 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

