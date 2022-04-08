Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $107,000 in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 513.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 501,150 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,961,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 137.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after buying an additional 180,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after buying an additional 130,708 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.25. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $217.38.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

