Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $160,000 in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 594,458 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 15.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,898,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,904,000 after buying an additional 247,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bumble by 74.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after acquiring an additional 459,566 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 964,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,195,000 after acquiring an additional 452,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,742,000.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMBL. Loop Capital cut their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.41.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

