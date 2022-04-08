Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $107,000 Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $8,699,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.65 and a 200-day moving average of $183.25. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.56 and a 1 year high of $217.38.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

