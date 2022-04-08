Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 178 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 5.1% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 134,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

Oshkosh stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.16 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

