Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 4,721 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.41.

Shares of BMBL opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

