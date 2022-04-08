Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,657,000 after buying an additional 1,510,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,498,000 after purchasing an additional 763,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,545 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

UE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

