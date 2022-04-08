VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,523.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,460 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NASDAQ SMH traded down $6.01 on Friday, reaching $246.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,825,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,518. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $222.82 and a 12-month high of $318.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.33.

