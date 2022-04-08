VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after acquiring an additional 81,707 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 353.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 218,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 170,235 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 162.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 72,232 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 82,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter.

ESPO opened at $57.14 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $51.64 and a one year high of $76.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.70.

